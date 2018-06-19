Google AI can predict when you will die

Do you want to know when you will die? Google is training its new artificial intelligence computer to predict whether hospital patients will die 24-hours after admission.

The accuracy of the initial trials is at 95%.

But how could it know that?

The system uses basic data such as a patient’s age, ethnicity and gender. A new algorithm then uses information like patient’s vitals, medical history and even PDF’s, charts, and hand-written notes from doctors to make its predictions.

The technology can also predict the number of days a patient will be in the hospital or the chances of being readmitted.