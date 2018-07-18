Gold's demise may be golden for US stocks

article

Gold, despite a slight rebound on Wednesday, is hovering at a yearly low, a sign investors are not worried at all about inflation rising too far, too fast anytime soon. It may also be a buy signal for U.S. stocks.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GCN18 Gold 1,226.30 +0.60 +0.05%

“Why buy gold when U.S. stocks are so good?” said Phil Flynn, senior energy analyst at The PRICE Futures Group and a FOX Business contributor.

The recent drop in gold coincides with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reclaiming 25,000 last Friday and the Nasdaq hitting a fresh record on Tuesday.

“The Nasdaq’s hitting new highs and with yields rising for fixed income, gold is not looking very attractive. Plus with the rising rate environment it makes the dollar stronger, which is not good for gold,” Flynn added.

The greenback has gained nearly 3% against a basket of U.S. trading partners this year, a sign investors are becoming more confident in the American economy which is now expected to grow 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDP Now tracker, which tabulates real-time economic stats.

Advertisement

That combo is pressuring the yellow metal. If the most-active gold contract settles at $1,223, it would be in correction territory, down more than 10% from the high $1,362.90 reached on Jan. 25, 2018, according to our partners at the WSJ Market Data Group.

Plus, hotter inflation is becoming less of a concern for U.S. policymakers. “Looking ahead, my colleagues on the FOMC and I expect that, with appropriate monetary policy, the job market will remain strong and inflation will stay near 2% over the next several years,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in prepared congressional testimony on the central bank’s semi-annual Monetary Policy Report on the U.S. economy Tuesday. Powell is on Capitol Hill Wednesday for round two of testimony.

The SPDR GLD Exchange Traded Fund, the largest gold-back ETF, has lost nearly 6% this year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 116.31 +0.03 +0.03%

Even as the shiny metal loses its luster, global fund managers are keeping an eye on what may be a good entry point for gold bugs who see long-term value in owning the metal regardless of marcoeconomic trends.

A record net 17% of global fund managers think gold is undervalued, according to BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research note published this week.