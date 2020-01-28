Expand / Collapse search
Goldman says staff with mainland China exposure should avoid office

'Please be sure to monitor your own health'

Reuters
FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo discusses the effect of the Wuhan coronavirus on global markets.

FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo discusses the effect of the Wuhan coronavirus on global markets.

SHANGHAI -- Goldman Sachs has instructed staff who have been in mainland China to work from home or be out of the office for 14 days since they were last there, according to an internal notice.

Goldman, in the notice dated Tuesday and seen by Reuters, also instructed staff who have been in close contact with someone who has been in mainland China in the past 14 days to work from home or out of the office for two weeks from when the contact was first made.

"While out during this 14-day period, please be sure to monitor your own health," the notice said.

A Goldman spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo without elaborating further.

The measures are precautionary steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China that has so far killed more than 100 and infected more than 4,500 in the country.