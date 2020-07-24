Expand / Collapse search
Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reaches $3.9B settlement in 1MDB money-laundering case

Prosecutors say ex-Malaysian leader stole billions from an economic development fund

Goldman Sachs could face billions in fines, settlements: Report

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino explains how Goldman Sachs could face billions more in fines and settlements with countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Goldman Sachs has reached a $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund that was used to launder money.

Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors had alleged that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian leader Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development.

Najib was arrested as part of the scandal. Two former Goldman Sachs bankers have been charged in connection with helping 1MDB launder money.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.203.02-2.98-1.45%

Goldman on Friday said it had agreed to pay the government of Malaysia $2.5 billion and to guarantee that it gets at least $1.4 billion in proceeds from assets that have since been seized around the globe.