Goldman Sachs makes sweeping changes to match peers
Goldman has four new business segments
Goldman Sachs is making sweeping changes to make it easier for investors to compare the storied Wall Street firm with its peers.
Continue Reading Below
IRAN’S OIL MUSCLE WEAKENED BY US ENERGY DOMINANCE
The New York-based investment bank announced new business segments for the reporting of its quarterly results. The changes will take place beginning with Goldman’s 2019 fourth-quarter results and annual results scheduled to be released on Jan. 15.
The new business segments are:
- Investment Banking
- Global Markets
- Asset Management
- Consumer Wealth & Management
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Goldman expects the changes to “better reflect how the firm is now managed” and “help drive greater accountability for executing its forward strategy.”