Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs joins exodus from Ken Fisher's firm after lewd comments

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses why sources believe Goldman Sachs may opt to contribute to WeWork's financing later.video

Goldman believes JPMorgan has more to lose in WeWork's future: Sources

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses why sources believe Goldman Sachs may opt to contribute to WeWork's financing later.

Goldman Sachs became the latest firm to retreat from Fisher Investments this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

The investment bank reportedly pulled $234 million from Ken Fisher’s firm, according to Bloomberg News, though the figure may grow.

A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

MONEY MANAGER KEN FISHER APOLOGIZES FOR SEXUAL INNUENDOES
FIDELITY CUTS TIES WITH KEN FISHER OVER SEXUALLY-CHARGED COMMENTS

In the two weeks since Fisher, 68, made lewd comments at a conference on Oct. 8, more than $2.7 billion has been withdrawn from Fisher Investments, including $500 million from the Los Angeles fire and police pension board.

At a financial services industry conference in San Francisco at the beginning of the month, the billionaire money manager compared winning wealthy clients to “trying to get into a girl’s pants,” Bloomberg reported. Despite a swift backlash, Fisher was slow to acknowledge that he had said anything wrong. He later apologized.

"Some of the words and statements I used during a recent conference to make certain points were clearly wrong, and I shouldn't have made them," he said in a statement to FOX Business. "I realize this kind of language has no place in our company or industry."

In the ensuing days, pension funds in New Hampshire, Iowa, Michigan, Boston and Philadelphia withdrew from his firm.

Fisher Investments is based near Portland, Oregon and employs about 3,500 people.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE