Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to $30 billion IPO banking syndicate, sources say

Goldman will be a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg of the IPO

Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, plans to do a simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.210.94+3.38+1.63%

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the appointment. Ant also declined to comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and William Mallard)