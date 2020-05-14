Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Financials

Goldman Sachs eyes Wells Fargo, PNC, US Bancorp as deal talks resurface

Goldman Sachs may want to add a bank into its fold

By , FOXBusiness
close
Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino Goldman Sachs is considering a merger and could possibly team up with Wells Fargo, PNC Bank, BlackRock, UBS or American Express. video

Goldman Sachs’ weakening business model pushing firm to consider merger: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino Goldman Sachs is considering a merger and could possibly team up with Wells Fargo, PNC Bank, BlackRock, UBS or American Express.

Goldman Sachs is looking outside the firm to boosts its bottom line, FOX Business has learned.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.174.45+2.65+1.54%

Investment banking sources say speculation is growing that Goldman, under CEO David Solomon, will seek a deal with a major commercial bank in the coming months, a radical shift for a firm that has valued its independence as a "white shoe" investment bank since its founding in 1869.

POST-CORONAVIRUS, MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS COULD LOOK VERY DIFFERENT

Wells Fargo, PNC and U.S. Bancorp are the names on the shortlist.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY24.06+1.53+6.79%
PNCPNC FINL SVC97.84+1.05+1.08%
USBU.S. BANCORP INC.31.17+1.72+5.84%

The developments, first reported by Charlie Gasparino, drove financial shares during Thursday's session helping boost the broader market.

But the Goldman Sachs that advised on mega-mergers and earned massive profits wager big bets in global markets is largely a thing of the past. Goldman's earnings have begun to trail its peers in recent years as post-financial crisis regulations squeezed profits from its once-dominant trading business, and while its other big money-maker, the investment banking business, has seen fees decline.

WELLS FARGO JOINS JPMORGAN AND STOPS OFFERING HELOCS

The need for Goldman to grow—particularly as the coronavirus has largely shut down deal-making has prompted a new round of speculation that the investment bank might merge with a big commercial bank, such as Wells Fargo, or even PNC Bank. Goldman would be attractive to both players; Wells, for example, is looking to rebuild its reputation following the fake-account scandal that cost the firm billions in fines and client business, as well as the job of its CEO, John Stumpf.

Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Wells's new CEO, Charles Schwarf, is a former JP Morgan executive and a protégé of CEO Jamie Dimon, the banking business superstar who is a firm believer in combining commercial banking and investment banking under one roof to better service customers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.87.52+3.49+4.15%

While Goldman has a long and storied reputation as Wall Street's premier firm catering to the super-rich and the world's biggest companies, today its market value of $59 billion is a fraction of the size of J.P. Morgan Chase’s, which has a market capitalization of $256 billion. That smaller size has cost Goldman deals because larger, commercial banks can offer corporate clients a wider array of services.

PNC, meanwhile, just sold its 22 percent stake in the money-management powerhouse to Blackrock, and may now be looking for a deal partner, banking sources say.

Press officials for Goldman, Wells, PNC and U.S. Bancorp had no immediate comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE