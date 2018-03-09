Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein feels like Huck Finn at his own funeral

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein threw cold water on a report that he’s preparing to step down as head of the investment bank as early as this year.

In a Twitter missive, Blankfein joked that he feels like “Huck Finn listening to his own eulogy.”

“It’s the [Wall Street Journal’s] announcement,” he wrote, “not mine.”

The Wall Street Journal said Friday the longtime CEO is nearing the end of a 12-year run at the helm of Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s most profitable investment banks. Blankfein could leave his post as soon as the end of the year, according to the report. The company’s two co-presidents, Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon, were named as potential successors.

Blankfein is “firmly in control of his exit,” the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs climbed 1.68% to $270.77 on Friday. During Blankfein’s tenure, the stock has gained 84%, compared to a 123% gain for the S&P 500. The financial sector is up 15% during the same period.