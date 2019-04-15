Goldman Sachs and Mattel slip, Waste Management gains ground

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
Electronics For Imaging Inc., up $8.60 to $38
The digital printing company is being bought by private equity firm Siris Capital Group LLC for about $1.7 billion.
Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $16.89 to $164.04
Publicis Groupe will buy the data collection and marketing services company's Epsilon business for about $4.4 billion.
Waste Management Inc., up $2.47 to $104.26
The trash and recycling collection company is paying about $3 billion for rival Advanced Disposal.
Clovis Oncology Inc., down $2.93 to $20.55
The drug developer is halting a study on a potential bladder cancer treatment, according to media reports.
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $7.83 to $199.91
The investment bank's first quarter earnings fell by 21%, hurt by a slowdown in trading.
Mattel Inc., down 41 cents to $13.19
The toy and kids products maker is recalling nearly 5 million Fisher-Price infant sleepers after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.
Catalent Inc., up $5.15 to $44.41
The pharmaceutical services and products company is buying gene-therapy company Paragon Biosciences for $1.2 billion.
Adient PLC, up $3 to $23.73
The automotive parts company gave investors a solid second-quarter revenue report.