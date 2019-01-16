Goldman Sachs reports higher 4Q profit

Goldman Sachs revealed fourth-quarter profit of $2.32 billion or per share earnings of $6.04 on revenue of $8.08 billion. Analysts expected profit per share of $4.45 on revenue of $7.63 billion.

Shares rose more than 3 percent in premarket trading.

Goldman's has topped profit and revenue expectations for seven straight quarters.

It is the first quarter of results for David Solomon, who took over as Goldman's chief executive Oct. 1.

A year ago, Goldman Sachs posted a $1.93 billion loss in the fourth quarter as the investment bank had to record more than $4 billion in charges related to the new tax law.

In the year-ago period, excluding the one-time charges, the bank earned $5.68 a share, beating analysts' estimates.

Third-quarter earnings per share came in at $6.28 on revenue of $8.65 billion.

Goldman is in the midst of a burgeoning scandal over its involvement with the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund known as 1MDB; Goldman underwrote bonds issued by the fund with fees that substantially exceeded what most Wall Street firms charge for such work.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC are investigating whether Goldman properly informed investors about the risks associated with the fund; Goldman has been accused of embezzling and laundering billions of dollars.

Goldman maintains it has done nothing wrong.