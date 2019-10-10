GM's China vehicle sales drop as US automakers give up share

General Motors sales in China during the July to September period fell 17.5 percent.

A slowing Chinese economy, the trade war with the U.S. and competition are seen as reasons for the decline.

GM delivered 689,531 vehicles in China in the third quarter this year, according to a company statement.

The drop for the quarter ended September 30 marks the fifth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world's biggest auto market, according to Reuters.

It delivered 2.26 million vehicles in the first nine months this year.

U.S. car companies' share of total China passenger vehicles sales fell to 9.5 percent in the first eight months of this year from 10.7 percent in the year-ago period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Trade talks involving senior-level negotiators are scheduled to resume ion Thursday in Washington.

Adding to GM's woes back in the U.S. is the strike by UAW workers now in its fourth week.