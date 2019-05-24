GM's Barra, Lockheed's Hewson among highest paid female CEOs

Image 1 of 2 ▼ This photo combination show the 10 highest-paid female CEOs for 2018, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. Top row, from left: Mary Barra, General Motors, $21.9 million; Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin, $21.5 million; Phebe Novakovic, General Dynamics, $20.7 million; Virginia Rometty, IBM, $17.6 million; and Adena Friedman, Nasdaq, $14.4 million. Bottom row, from left: Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty, $14.2 million; Tricia Griffith, Progressive, $14.2 million; Vicki Hollub, Occidental Petroleum, $14.1 million; Lynn Good, Duke Energy, $13.8 million; and Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices, $13.4 million. (AP Photo)

Here are the 10 highest-paid female CEOs for 2018, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

Continue Reading Below

The AP's compensation study covered 340 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

___

1. Mary Barra

General Motors

Advertisement

$21.9 million

Change from last year: 0%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 281 times, down from 295

___

2. Marillyn Hewson

Lockheed Martin

$21.5 million

Change: Up 7%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 191 times, up from 186

___

3. Phebe Novakovic

General Dynamics

$20.7 million

Change: Down 2%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 240 times, up from 218

___

4. Virginia Rometty

IBM

$17.6 million

Change: Down 3%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 319 times, down from 341

___

5. Adena Friedman

Nasdaq

$14.4 million

Change: 0%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 129 times, down from 132

___

6. Mary Dillon

Ulta Beauty

$14.2 million

Change: Up 90%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 556 times, up from 275

___

7. Susan Griffith

Progressive

$14.2 million

Change: Up 53%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 225 times, up from 136

___

8. Vicki Hollub

Occidental Petroleum

$14.1 million

Change: Up 11%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 114 times, up from 110

___

9. Lynn Good

Duke Energy

$13.8 million

Change: Down 35%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 119 times, down from 175

___

10. Lisa Su

Advanced Micro Devices

$13.4 million

Change: Up 23%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 165 times, up from 121