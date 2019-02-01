GM will start laying off 4,000 employees on Monday: Report

General Motors on Monday morning will start a weeks-long process of laying off close to 4,250 of its salaried North American employees, according to a report from The Detroit News.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of a broader restructuring effort, the automaker will start reductions in its salaried workforce on Monday. More layoffs are expected to continue through February, the Detroit News reported.

GM is expected to complete its plans to cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce by the end of this month. Prior to announcing its workforce reduction plans, however, it offered a voluntary buyout to more than 17,000 employees with more than 12 years of experience.

In November, the company said it would cease operations at five North American plants, in addition to slashing its workforce, an effort to cut costs as it undergoes a restructuring process. GM also said it would cease production of six vehicles, including the Chevy Cruze.