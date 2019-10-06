GM-UAW talks stall as week 4 of strike approaches: source

The United Auto Workers negotiations with General Motors have completely stalled going into week four of the union's nationwide strike, a source close to the negotiations told FOX Business on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

The main reason, the source says, is because GM is refusing to make a commitment to bring back any product lines from Mexico.

"Talks are ongoing and progress has been made," a GM spokesperson said in response to the source.

Meanwhile, third parties like the North America's Building Trades Unions are trying to use whatever influence they have to get both sides to come to an agreement. Nearly 50,000 UAW members walked out on GM in mid-September.

GM's decision to open and invest in plants in Mexico while closing others in the U.S. is a sticking point for many UAW members on strike.

"I would like to see more cars built here in America because it doesn’t just affect us, it affects our communities outside of this plant as well," Moshee Edwards, a UAW picket captain, told FOX Business. "There are so many smaller communities, so many businesses that rely on us."

GM countered that it employs three times as many hourly workers in the U.S. as in Mexico (49,000 versus 16,000) and has invested $23 billion in America over the last 10 years versus $5 billion in Mexico.

The company is the largest auto employer in Mexico, which is now home to assembly plants for brands including Ford, Toyota and Honda. Union workers have been on edge since GM announced in November 2018 it would lay off workers and close American plants, an example being a plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where the Chevrolet Cruze was made.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.