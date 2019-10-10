GM could have prevented this UAW strike: Car dealership chairman

General Motors has a “short-term memory” when it comes to remembering who helped get them through the recession, according to the chairman of one of the biggest car dealerships in the Northeast.

“I’m furious with General Motors and their board of directors,” Flemington Car & Truck Country chairman Steve Kalafer told FOX Business’ Liz Claman, speaking on the United Auto Workers' strike against GM.

He said the company has had “four years” to figure out labor disputes and “this strike should not have happened.”

Kalafer was not impressed with the news on Thursday that a “secret meeting” was held between Mary Barra, the head of GM, and UAW leaders.

“There should be a monthly, ongoing rapport” between the two parties, Kalafer said. “Principals should meet with principals.”

When Claman asked Kalafer how the strike has affected his business, he said both profits and consumers are suffering.

“Customers are very frustrated,” he said. “Not only can't they get the cars and trucks they want, they can't get their cars fixed. The parts aren't flowing."

Kalafer said customers aren’t waiting around for the GM strike to be over; they’re going to other car brands.

“It's not us-against-them,” he said, referring to the relationship between GM and dealers. “It's 'we are all here together.' Now let's see what GM does.”