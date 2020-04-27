Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

GM

GM suspends dividends, share repurchases in coronavirus pandemic

Auto maker says it extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement to April 2022

Dow Jones Newswires
close
FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone breaks down what topics are trending on FOX Business. video

IRS enhances ‘Get My Payment’ tool; Father-son financial literacy video goes viral

FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone breaks down what topics are trending on FOX Business.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

General Motors Co. said it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend and share-buyback program as it seeks to conserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The auto maker on Monday also said it extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement to April 2022. The company previously extended its $2 billion 364-day agreement to April 2021.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.86-0.09-0.39%

GM said it would still reinvest pretax returns equal to or more than 20% into its business and focus on maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet. Its capital allocation framework calls for returning capital to shareholders after those two goals are met.

GM RECALLING SOME WORKERS 'SOON' TO PREP CORONAVIRUS RESTART

Major car companies have reported a drop in sales for the first three months of the year as the pandemic spread across continents. GM earlier this month reported a 7% decline in U.S. sales for the first quarter, saying strong results in January and February were more than offset by the effect of the health crisis in March, when Covid-19 cases in the U.S. shot up and shelter-in-place measures escalated.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The auto industry has stepped up to convert plants into medical-supply factories as U.S. hospitals face shortages. GM earlier this month said it was making 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile in a $489.4 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, while Ford Motor Co. said it was working to make 50,000 ventilators by early July.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE