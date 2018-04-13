GM summons 3,000 Ohio autoworkers to discuss operations

article

Employees at a General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, are hoping that Friday the 13th won’t prove unlucky for them.

The company has summoned all 3,000 employers at the facility for a meeting at 3 p.m. local time on Friday to discuss the plant’s future, the Business Journal of Youngtown reported.

The was no indication what the automaker will tell the workers. A GM spokeswoman reached by FOX Business declined to comment until after the meeting.

Speculation is rampant, Lordstown Village Mayor Arno Hill told the Business Journal, adding that he remained confident.

Last week, Chevrolet announced updates to the Lordstown-built Cruze, including new stylings and several new safety features. The 2019 model will arrive in dealerships later this year.

“Cruze is a cornerstone of Chevrolet’s car strategy, bringing new customers to the brand,” Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for cars and crossovers, said in a press release.