Autoworkers GM strike is about to enter a third week, is an end in sight?

FOXBusiness
Detroit Free Press Sr. Content Editor Randy Essex discusses the current status and repercussions of the GM UAW strike.

UAW strike estimated to cost GM $50M to $100M per day

Detroit Free Press Sr. Content Editor Randy Essex discusses the current status and repercussions of the GM UAW strike.

The United Auto Workers announced Friday they had made “good progress” towards resolving some critical issues in discussions with automaker General Motors, as a strike against the company comes up against the three-week mark.

“Since the last update, we have made good progress regarding the issues of health care and a path for temporary employees becoming seniority members,” Terry Dittes, the vice president and director of the UAW’s General Motors Department said in a statement.

Some other points up for negotiation, however, remain “unsettled,” including wages, job security, skilled trades and pensions.

Talks are expected to continue over the weekend after the UAW rejected an offer from the automaker on Monday.

The strike, involving 46,000 union members, began on Sept. 16. It has halted production across multiple states and is said to have cost the automaker hundreds of millions of dollars in profits.

Workers received their last full paycheck on Sept. 20.

