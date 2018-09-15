GM recalls trucks, SUVs for brake problem

Just two days after recalling more than 1 million vehicles, General Motors issued another recall for 41,000 pickup trucks and sports-utility vehicles, citing problems with the brakes, according to the Associated Press.

Vehicles recalled because of loose brake pedals include the 2015 through 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 2500 pickup trucks, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 special service pickup trucks and some Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs specifically designed for police departments and government agencies.

GM said the brake pedal pivot nut could loosen, which could hinder the driver’s ability to stop the vehicle.

The Detroit-based company said it will notify customers, who can then have their vehicles repaired for free by a dealer.

GM announced on Thursday that it was recalling more than 1 million pickup trucks and SUVs to repair a software issue that could cause the vehicles to temporarily lose power steering.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.