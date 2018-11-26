GM plans major announcement on global operations - report

General Motors is set to make a major announcement on Monday that will affect its global operations.

A Canadian union says GM is threatening to shutdown a big vehicle assembly plant in the province of Ontario.

Unifor, which represents most unionized autoworkers in Canada, said it had been informed by GM that there would be no product allocated to the plant in Oshawa after December 2019, a development that would affect production at the plant, according to Reuters.

A Canadian TV news channel said GM was planning to close all operations at the plant in Oshawa, near Toronto.

A GM spokesman declined to comment on Sunday evening.

GM has been cutting jobs to deal with plunging car sales in North America and has been debating for months how to address shrinking car demand, a person briefed on the matter said.

GM is expected to announce as soon as this week some involuntary salaried layoffs after it did not get as many volunteers to accept buyouts as hoped.

About 18,000 of its 50,000 salaried employees in North America are eligible for the buyouts.

The stepped up cost-cutting and restructuring at GM comes as many industry executives and analysts predict that overall vehicle sales in the United States will decline further in 2019 and 2020.

GM employs about 2,500 union staff in Oshawa which produces both the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS sedans. It also completes final assembly of the stronger-selling Silverado and Sierra pickup trucks which are shipped from Indiana.