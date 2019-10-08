Expand / Collapse search
GM makes confidential offer to UAW after weekend setback

By Fox Business
Lauren Fix, also known as ‘The Car Coach,’ gives her insights on the ongoing General Motors strike.video

GM-UAW talks resume after union negotiations took ‘turn for the worse’

Lauren Fix, also known as ‘The Car Coach,’ gives her insights on the ongoing General Motors strike.

General Motors made a confidential offer to the United Auto Workers on Monday morning, and it's unknown on Tuesday morning whether the union has responded as its nationwide strike drags into week four.

The UAW had not responded to the company proposal by early evening on Monday, two people close to negotiations told The Detroit Free Press.

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo General Motors Chairman and CEO, Mary Barra, is interviewed by Cox Automotive's Michelle Krebs during an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Part of the holdup is GM's desire to transition away from traditional products to electric and autonomous vehicles, which clashes with the union's desire to maintain the status quo and job security.

Also on Monday, GM laid off 415 more workers in Mexico after a nationwide strike by U.S. workers passed the three-week mark, a GM spokesperson told FOX Business.

Some workers are taking vacation time during the furlough, while others who have don't have any remaining time off will receive only a portion of their pay, FOX Business has learned.

GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.75-0.16-0.46%

GM has partially stopped production at its Ramos Arizpe propulsion plan, Reuters reported. GM had already laid off roughly 6,000 workers in Mexico at another facility in Silao, Mexico.

Mexico is a major sticking point for the union, as GM would not commit on Sunday to moving any production from Mexico to the U.S., including the shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, plant that caught President Trump's attention in March, a source familiar with the negotiations told FOX Business.

The union will "hold the line as long as possible" until GM feels the pressure to move product lines from Mexico to the U.S., the source said.

"We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution," a GM spokesperson told FOX Business on Sunday.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.