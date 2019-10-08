GM makes confidential offer to UAW after weekend setback

General Motors made a confidential offer to the United Auto Workers on Monday morning, and it's unknown on Tuesday morning whether the union has responded as its nationwide strike drags into week four.

The UAW had not responded to the company proposal by early evening on Monday, two people close to negotiations told The Detroit Free Press.

Part of the holdup is GM's desire to transition away from traditional products to electric and autonomous vehicles, which clashes with the union's desire to maintain the status quo and job security.

Also on Monday, GM laid off 415 more workers in Mexico after a nationwide strike by U.S. workers passed the three-week mark, a GM spokesperson told FOX Business.

Some workers are taking vacation time during the furlough, while others who have don't have any remaining time off will receive only a portion of their pay, FOX Business has learned.

GM has partially stopped production at its Ramos Arizpe propulsion plan, Reuters reported. GM had already laid off roughly 6,000 workers in Mexico at another facility in Silao, Mexico.

Mexico is a major sticking point for the union, as GM would not commit on Sunday to moving any production from Mexico to the U.S., including the shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, plant that caught President Trump's attention in March, a source familiar with the negotiations told FOX Business.

The union will "hold the line as long as possible" until GM feels the pressure to move product lines from Mexico to the U.S., the source said.

"We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution," a GM spokesperson told FOX Business on Sunday.

