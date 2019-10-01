GM closes pickup truck factory due to UAW strike

A parts shortage caused by a strike by the United Auto Workers union has forced General Motors to stop production at its pickup truck and transmission factories in Silao, Mexico.

Approximately, 6,000 workers are affected by the shutdown that began on Tuesday morning.

The plant shutdown means that GM has lost any new supplies of its light-duty Chevrolet Silverado, the company's top-selling U.S. vehicle. Earlier GM had to close a Mexican engine plant and an assembly plant in Canada.

The strike by UAW members against GM continued into a third week on Monday.

"The parties worked all weekend addressing the complex issues before them, but have not reached a tentative agreement yet. Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement," UAW said on Sunday.

This week, striking employees can begin collecting $250 a week in strike pay that breaks down to $50 per weekday. That comes to $6.25 an hour, below the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.