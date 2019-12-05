GM CEO Barra: Detroit-Hamtramck plant layoffs prepare automaker for an all-electric future

A day after General Motors announced plans to lay off more than 800 workers at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, CEO Mary Barra told FOX Business that the decision was made in order to ensure the company’s future is all-electric.

“We are getting ready to build battery-electric trucks in this plant,” she told Stuart Varney. “So Detroit-Hamtramck has a bright future and each of the impacted employees have an opportunity to work in some of our other facilities.”

The decision comes as the automaker announces a joint venture with LG Chem to pour $2.3 billion into a new electric battery plant in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio and create 1,100 new jobs.

Barra said the Trump administration is aware of the decision to build the facility and that GM is “excited” to be working with state and local governments.

However, just last year, the automaker announced plans to slash 15 percent of its salaried workforce and halt production at five plants in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Ontario, Canada. As a result, the Lordstown plant shut down in March and about 1,500 workers were laid off.

This is a developing story check back for updates.