Global stocks rebound after slide on growth worries

U.S. equity futures jumped higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a recent slide on worries about U.S. and European economic growth.

Continue Reading Below

Traders had been rattled by a drop in long-term bond yields, which many see as a warning sign of a possible recession.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5 percent.

Apple announced plans on Monday to launch a subscription TV service. The company did not say how much Apple TV Plus, which will be ad-free, will cost or when exactly it will debut. It will compete with big streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Video.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond jumped as Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors are preparing to launch a proxy fight to replace its entire 12-person board, according to the Wall Street Journal. Combined they have a 5 percent stake in the company.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 188.74 -2.31 -1.21% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 13.87 +0.17 +1.24%

Advertisement

In Europe, London's FTSE rose 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.2 percent and France's CAC was up 0.6 percent.

In Asia on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.1 percent higher and Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.2 percent.

Markets in Europe and Asia tumbled Monday as traders tried to make sense of pessimistic new outlooks on global growth.

European investors are uneasy about the uncertain outlook for Britain's plan to leave the European Union.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25516.83 +14.51 +0.06% SP500 S&P 500 2798.36 -2.35 -0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7637.541193 -5.13 -0.07%

U.S. stocks, after a broad retreat on Friday, ended trading on Monday largely unchanged.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 14.51 points, while the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended with slight decreases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Monday's performances came amid a lull in news on the tariff war between the Beijing and Washington. China-U.S. trade talks are due to resume Thursday in Beijing.