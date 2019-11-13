Global stocks fall as Trump threatens more China tariffs

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open when Wall Street begins trading on Wednesday.

The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.4 percent.

President Trump threatened more tariff hikes on Chinese imports if talks aimed at ending a trade war fail to produce an interim agreement.

Trump said Tuesday an agreement on the "Phase 1" deal announced last month "could happen soon." But he warned he was ready to raise tariffs "very substantially" if that fails.

The two sides disagree publicly about whether Washington agreed to roll back some punitive tariffs imposed in the fight over Beijing's trade surplus and technology ambitions. The Chinese government said last week that was settled, but Trump denied that.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose past the 3,100 level for the first time, but the gains didn't hold. The index ended up 0.2 percent at 3,091.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged and the Nasdaq gained 0.3 percent to a record.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give testimony to Congress on Wednesday about the U.S. economy. Most investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates on hold for now after cutting them three times since the summer.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei sank 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.