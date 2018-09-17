Global stocks down on latest tariff threat

U.S. stock futures are trading lower along with Asia markets and Europe as the Trump administration could announce as early as Monday new tariffs on as much as $200 billion of Chinese imported goods, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.17 percent. The S&P 500 was off 0.19 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22 percent.

The administration plans to start with tariffs of around 10% on as much as much as $200 billion in Chinese goods, below the 25% level announced in early August.

In China, the Shanghai Composite traded 1.1 percent lower.

Hong Kong markets opened as normal after a super typhoon brushed the city on its way to landfall in China's Guangdong, the country's most populous province.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.6 percent.

Japan markets were closed for a holiday.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was down 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX fell 0.6 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.2 percent.

The stock market posted mixed results Friday as reports of the increased tariff plan became known.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased its initial losses following the news, closing 8.68 points higher, or 0.03 percent, at 26,154.67. The S&P 500 rose less than one point to 2,904.98. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.67 points, or 0.5 percent, to 8,010.04.

The markets are also examining the news coming out of the southeast U.S. and the aftermath of Florence, the storm that made landfall Friday as a category 1 hurricane and is responsible for up to 17 deaths.

As Florence pushed further inland through the weekend, flash flood watches were posted in Virginia and southern West Virginia. The National Weather Service has issued the watch through Monday evening in several West Virginia counties.

Monday’s lone economic reading will be a report on manufacturing in the New York region.

After the close of the markets, earnings will be reported from FedEx and Oracle.