Glenn Beck's The Blaze to end on cable

Glenn Beck is pulling the plug on cable, but he's staying in the digital world.

The Blaze will remain on the internet, radio and video on demand.

The traditional cable channel will be shut down at the end of the year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beck founded the multimedia firm after leaving Fox News eight years ago.

The crowded field of other conservative outlets impacted The Blaze's ability to gain traction on cable.

The Hollywood Reporter also says another hurdle for The Blaze was contracts with distributors prevented much of the content airing on TV to also be posted online, which is what its business model is based.

Beck founded The Blaze in 2011, but the growth he had hoped for was not sustainable.

Top management has moved on in recent years amid lower-level layoffs.

An insider told the Hollywood Reporter that Blaze Media is fielding offers for an outright sale, but others are optimistic about the future without cable due to the fact that the website, podcasts, radio shows and books remain popular.