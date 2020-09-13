Gilead to buy Immunomedics in $21B deal

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O will acquire biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O for $21 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead's portfolio of cancer treatments, the companies said on Sunday in a statement.

Continue Reading Below

Gilead will buy Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash, according to the statement.

GILEAD FILES US MARKETING APPLICATION FOR REMDESIVIR

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2020, the companies said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE