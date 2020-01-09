Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn: I didn't escape Japan in a musical box

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been keeping an eye on the rumors surrounding his daring escape from Japan to Lebanon and, so far, no one has described it correctly.

“I was not [hidden] in a musical box,” he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. Although "nobody got it right," he added, "some people are not very far from the truth.”

After more than three months of planning, Ghosn allegedly snuck onto a bullet train with assistance from a former Green Beret with hostage rescue experience, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ghosn kept his escape top secret in order to keep people who helped him out of trouble.

The embattled former exec was arrested in Japan in 2018 over financial misconduct allegations, facing as much as 15 years in prison if convicted. He fled for Lebanon in hopes of receiving a fair trial elsewhere.

Following fiery comments on Wednesday attacking Japan’s judicial system, he told Bartiromo that he’s ready to “cooperate with authorities” in order to “clear” his name.

