Germany: Security precautions lifted at Frankfurt Airport

Police evacuated part of a terminal at Germany's biggest airport Tuesday over concerns that at least one person might have gotten through the facility's security area without being screened.

Federal police stopped boarding flights in area A of Frankfurt Airport's Terminal 1 around midday and cleared the security area. The precautions were lifted about two hours later.

Police spokeswoman Julia Thiel told The Associated Press that "there were indications that at least one person" entered a secure area without being checked so the area had to be cleared.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were affected.

Police tweeted after about two hours that "the affected areas are open and operations are in progress again."