German leader slams auto industry as court mulls diesel ban

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the country's auto industry to stop penny-pinching when it comes to fixing diesel cars with excessive emissions.

Merkel's said late Tuesday that her government wants automakers to pay for hardware upgrades to cars affected by the diesel scandal .

Speaking at an election rally in Hesse state, Merkel said "it's not acceptable that that the auto industry is paying a lot of money in America , but makes a huge fuss over a few hundred euros (dollars) here."

Her comments came as a court in nearby Mainz considers Wednesday whether a ban on older diesel-powered cars is permissible to prevent air pollution.

German courts have already approved such measures in other cities, including Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.