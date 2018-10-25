German economy minister in Turkey to expand trade ties

Germany's economy minister is visiting Turkey accompanied by a 30-strong business delegation in a bid to boost trade ties between the two countries.

Peter Altmaier and Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Peskan will convene Thursday for the first time the so-called Joint Economic and Trade Commission, which seeks to improve trade, industry, tourism and infrastructure projects between the two countries.

On Friday Altmaier is set to open the second session of the German-Turkish Energy Forum with Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

During the trip, Altmaier plans meetings with other officials, including the Turkish finance and industry ministers.

Germany is a top trading partner for Turkey. The visit comes as the NATO allies are trying to mend strained ties.