General Electric new target of Bernie Madoff whistle blower

The man who lifted the curtain on Bernie Madoff’s $65 billion Ponzi scheme is setting his sights on General Electric.

In a more than 170-page report posted online Thursday, Harry Markopolos alleges the battered American industrial icon has hidden its problems through fraudulent financial filings with regulators, The Wall Street Journal reports. GE shares tumbled in morning trading.

Continue Reading Below

Markopolos - who flagged Madoff's Ponzi scheme to authorities two years before it came crashing down, but was ignored - believes GE’s accounting missteps total $38 billion, or 40 percent of the company’s market value, according to the WSJ. In February, he said he was investigating three multibillion-dollar schemes, one of which was bigger than Madoff's.

Neither Markopolos nor GE immediately responded to FOX Business’ request for comment.

The battered company, once an industrial icon, is in the midst of trying to engineer a turnaround after last year shares lost more than half their value amid a slew of problems.

GE's Troubled Timeline:

2018:

Advertisement

2019:

January: GE altered its agreement with the rail-transport company Wabtec in order to receive $2.9 billion of cash in exchange for giving up more equity.

March: Warns it could have a negative free cash flow of up to $2 billion this year.

June: Reports strong first-quarter results, bolstered by its aviation unit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

GE shares have gained 24 percent this year.