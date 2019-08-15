General Electric new target of Bernie Madoff whistle blower

The man who lifted the curtain on Bernie Madoff’s $65 billion Ponzi scheme is setting his sights on General Electric.
In a more than 170-page report posted online Thursday, Harry Markopolos alleges the battered American industrial icon has hidden its problems through fraudulent financial filings with regulators, The Wall Street Journal reports. GE shares tumbled in morning trading.
Markopolos - who flagged Madoff's Ponzi scheme to authorities two years before it came crashing down, but was ignored - believes GE’s accounting missteps total $38 billion, or 40 percent of the company’s market value, according to the WSJ. In February, he said he was investigating three multibillion-dollar schemes, one of which was bigger than Madoff's.
Neither Markopolos nor GE immediately responded to FOX Business’ request for comment.
The battered company, once an industrial icon, is in the midst of trying to engineer a turnaround after last year shares lost more than half their value amid a slew of problems.
GE's Troubled Timeline:
2018:
- June: GE was booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average and announced a massive restructuring, shifting its focus to aviation, power, and renewables.
- October: CEO John Flannery gets the boot and was replaced by Larry Culp. The company then took a $23 billion goodwill charge for its power business. Culp said he would sell assets to raise cash and pay down debt. The SEC and the Justice Department said they would investigate the writedown.
- End of the year: GE sold a $4 billion stake in the oil-services provider Baker Hughes and announced it would sell a majority stake in the software provider ServiceMax to the private-equity firm Silver Lake. It was able to bring down debt by $21 billion in the fourth quarter.
2019:
- January: GE altered its agreement with the rail-transport company Wabtec in order to receive $2.9 billion of cash in exchange for giving up more equity.
- March: Warns it could have a negative free cash flow of up to $2 billion this year.
- June: Reports strong first-quarter results, bolstered by its aviation unit.
GE shares have gained 24 percent this year.
