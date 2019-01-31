General Electric reports small profit in fourth quarter

General Electric reported a profit for the fourth quarter, bouncing back from a loss in the year ago period.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $33.28 billion, topping the Wall Street estimate of $32.6 billion.

The revenue beat helped shares rise 3 percent in premarket.

The industrial conglomerate is recovering from the $23 billion charge it took three months ago as it began restructuring under a new chief executive Larry Culp Jr.

The company also reached a $1.5 billion settlement with the Department of Justice over its probe into GE's WMC Mortgage, the subprime lender that was shut down 10 years ago.

On a per share basis, GE reported profit from continuing operation of 8 cents, compared with a loss of $1.29 cents per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 17 cents per share, which fell short of the 22 cents estimate.