GE: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

General Electric Co. (GE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.59 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $27.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.92 billion.

GE shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.

