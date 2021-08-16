Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Commodities

Gas prices to remain elevated despite crude pullback

Price of a gallon of regular gasoline averaged $3.187 nationally Monday

close
As prices at the pump continue to rise, some gas stations are expanding their electric vehicle charging stations. FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more. video

Gas prices up more than $1 per gallon from last year

As prices at the pump continue to rise, some gas stations are expanding their electric vehicle charging stations. FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more.

Gasoline prices in the U.S. hold near seven-year highs as the summer driving season nears an end. 

Regular gasoline averaged $3.187 per gallon nationally on Monday, according to AAA. Prices were $3.19 a gallon a week ago, the highest in seven years. 

BIDEN'S INFLATION SWAMPS WAGE GAINS, LEAVING WORKING FAMILIES BEHIND

"U.S. gasoline demand is going to stay relatively strong," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group. "The economy is still doing pretty good. Seasonally, of course, we start to see demand trail off as kids get back into school."

Gasoline demand fell to 9.43 million barrels per day last week, down from 9.78 million the week prior. Weaker demand has weighed on the price of crude oil with West Texas Intermediate down $7.30 per barrel from its July 30 close. 

Softening demand and a drop in crude prices have helped alleviate upward pressure on gasoline prices. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline has climbed $1.01 over the past year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

California ($4.406), Hawaii ($4.085) and Nevada ($4.058) were the three states where regular gasoline averaged more than $4 per gallon. Fifteen states, including Mississippi ($2.792), Louisiana ($2.837) and Texas ($2.845), saw regular prices hold below $3 per gallon. 

"Gasoline prices look like they're going to be stubbornly high for some time to come," Flynn said.