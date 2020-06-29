Gas prices rise, but could slow soon

The price at the pump for regular-grade gasoline increased by 6 cents over the past two weeks, as states continue reopening efforts.

The price has risen to $2.22 per gallon.

That's 51 cents below the average pump price from a year ago, according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that demand for gasoline remains weak even as states reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lundberg says prices at the pump may slow soon.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.15 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $1.78 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.