Gap and Foot Locker jump while Tesla and Kroger tumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Gap Inc., up $4.11 to $29.51
The retailer behind its namesake and Banana Republic brands will spin off Old Navy into a publicly traded company.
Foot Locker Inc., up $3.55 to $63.07
The shoe and athletic apparel retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter forecasts and expects a profit surge in 2019.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $7.37 to $49.13
The dental products company swung to a fourth-quarter profit, beating analysts' forecasts.
Tesla Inc., down $25.09 to $294.79
CEO Elon Musk said the electric car maker won't turn a profit this quarter and it will shift to online sales for vehicles.
Kirkland's Inc., down $1.53 to $10.15
The retailer gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year after citing a difficult fourth-quarter.
Kroger Co., down $1.31 to $28.02
Supermarket-operator stocks fell after The Wall Street Journal reported Amazon is planning to open dozens of grocery stores.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.70 to $54.34
The airline sued its mechanics union alleging an illegal work slowdown is grounding planes and disrupting flights.
Caesars Entertainment Corp., up 35 cents to $8.97
The casino operator will replace three board members with directors chosen by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn.