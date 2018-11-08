Gannett Co.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Gannett Co. (GCI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $711.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.4 million.

Gannett Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.94 billion.

Gannett Co. shares have decreased 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 5 percent.

