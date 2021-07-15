GameStop shares slide as Netflix plots streaming video games

GameStop Corp. shares were under pressure Thursday following a report that streaming giant Netflix is planning to enter the video-game industry.

A streaming video game service from Netflix would serve as competition for GameStop, which sells video games and related items at its more than 4,000 stores and thorough its e-commerce properties across 10 countries.

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop fell as much as 5.7% before paring their losses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 160.50 -7.19 -4.29% NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 539.94 -8.01 -1.46%

Netflix on Wednesday hired Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, as vice president of game development.

The company plans to begin streaming video games within the next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

GameStop has over much of the last year has embarked on transforming its business into a major e-commerce player that sells a wide variety of merchandise with fast shipping.

The effort, which is being spearheaded by Ryan Cohen, co-founder of online pet product supplier Chewy, has resulted in a number of changes, including a shakeup of top management.

The shift in strategy sparked a short squeeze in GameStop shares.

GameStop shares were up 790% this year through Wednesday, but closed at a two-month low. The S&P 500 was higher by 16%.