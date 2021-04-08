Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

GameStop intends to elect Ryan Cohen as chairman

Shares were up 845% year to date

close
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reports sources say it's unclear if Melvin Capital will finish month strongly given recent trading frenzy. video

Melvin Capital rebounds after massive GameStop losses: Sources

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reports sources say it's unclear if Melvin Capital will finish month strongly given recent trading frenzy.

GameStop Corp. plans to elect activist investor Ryan Cohen as board chairman, the company said Thursday.

Cohen, who is the co-founder of online pet supply retailer Chewy, joined GameStop’s board in January and has been instrumental in leading a shift in the video-game retailer’s business model to one based on e-commerce and fast shipping. 

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company climbed more than 4% on the news before paring their gains. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GME GAMESTOP 176.97 -1.26 -0.71%

The company announced a total of six individuals who will stand for election at its June 9 annual shareholder meeting. 

That list includes Larry Cheng, managing partner of investment firm Volition Capital, who was the first investor in Chewy, and Yang Xu, a vice president at The Kraft Heinz Company. 

GameStop last week announced it would sell up to 3.5 million shares in order to accelerate its e-commerce shift and to strengthen its balance sheet. The share-sale would raise about $700 million at current levels.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Shares were up 845% this year through Wednesday. 