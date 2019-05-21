'Game of Thrones' star Jerome Flynn joins real-life 'small council'

Look out, "Game of Thrones" fans — the Master of Coin is back, and he's now advising another type of "small council."

Actor Jerome Flynn is backing VeganNation, a project that bills itself online as the "first united, global, #decentralized vegan ecosystem with its own economy backed by a cruelty-free cryptocurrency." The 56-year-old, who played Ser Bronn of the Blackwater on the hit HBO show, confirmed this week that he's joined the project's advisory board.

“Vegan Nation is the basis of an international vegan economy that makes vegan lives simpler, more economical, and better for the Earth and the soul of each of us. VeganCoin will allow many more to become vegans and thereby contribute to the reduction of our ecological footprint," Flynn told bitcoin news site CoinDesk on Tuesday.

VeganNation, which recently introduced it's very own digital currency, has welcomed Flynn's involvement.

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership of 'Games of Thrones' star, British actor Jerome Flynn, joins the VeganNation initiative, creating an international vegan economy based on virtual currency, the VeganCoin," the Israel-based group wrote on LinkedIn.

Flynn admitted he was disappointed with his character's role in the final season of "Game of Thrones," which came to a bloody end last week.

'I was a bit disappointed that Bronn didn't let go of his personal desire to get a castle and go and fight the white walkers with everyone else," he told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, calling Bronn a "single-minded man."

But he said he's now joining another fight — against climate change.

"I've been involved in a lot of converging activism campaigns as well as joining VeganNation and starting to put some energy and passion into that. I've been involved in Farms Not Factories, and I've been to parliament and chaired a meeting there, in which we will put forward a movement against pig farms," he told the Mail. "We're seeing the closing down of many local family-led farms and huge factory farms — a lot of which is happening very close to where we filmed Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland."

"I've not come across anything like VeganNation before. It's trying to unite vegans and it's a wonderful idea with so much potential. And it's just starting as well, to develop a global economy, with a vegan infrastructure and economy at the heart of it, is amazing," he continued.

According to VeganNation, Flynn has been a "devout" vegetarian for more than 35 years. The English actor also serves as the patron of the Vegetarian Society in the U.K.

"[VeganNation's] platform is the first of its kind, enabling vegans from around the world to consume food, clothing and other products from wherever they are, in a comfortable, approachable and more affordable manner. As part of the initiative, VeganCoin will soon be launched as the world’s first vegan currency," Vegan Magazine explains.

The group, which was founded by Isaac Thomas, Yossi Raybi, Shneor Shapira and Nati Giat, has reportedly raised more than $7 million toward their digital currency initiative.

Flynn isn't the only celebrity to give cryptocurrency a boost in recent weeks.

In April, 18-year-old Colombian-American rapper Lil Pump — who landed on Forbes' 30 under 30 music list this year — confirmed on Twitter that he would be accepting bitcoin payments on his merchandise store, Unhappy, through bitcoin’s Lightning Network.