Frank Lloyd Wright’s highest and lowest priced homes on the market now

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright is known as one of the greatest and most influential American architects of all time.

Over the course of his more than 70-year career, he designed 1,114 architectural works, with 532 buildings that were actually built, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

There are office buildings, museums and even homes designed by the famed architect all over the country that people still enjoy today.

Currently, there are 18 Wright-designed homes on the market, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy. Here’s a list of the most and least expensive.

Top 3 most expensive properties

$62.95M - Marden House in McLean, Virginia

Wright designed the Marden House in 1953, a guest house on a larger estate called The Falls on a 3.2 acre property in McLean, Va.

The entire estate is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty with an asking price of $62,950,000.

According to the listing site, the Marden House -- which is shaped like a fish from above -- is one of only a few buildings in Virginia designed by Wright.

$23M - Ennis House in Los Angeles, California

The Ennis House in Los Angeles was designed by Wright in 1924 and according to the listing site, it is “one of the most iconic and important residential properties in America.”

It overlooks downtown Los Angeles from the Los Feliz hilltop and has undergone several years of renovations costing almost $17 million, according to brokerage firm Coldwell Banker, which is listing the property at $23,000,000.

$9.99M - David and Gladys Wright House in Phoenix, Arizona

Designed by Wright in 1950 and completed two years later, the David and Gladys Wright House in Phoenix has a similar spiral design to the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, which was reportedly built six years after the house.

The house went up for sale last year after it was spared from demolition. According to reports at the time, the asking price for the house was $12.95 million. However today, the asking price has dropped to just below $10 million, according to the listing site with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Top 3 least expensive properties

$999,000 - W. Irving Clark House in LaGrange, Illinois

Wright’s W. Irving Clark House was designed in 1892 and is listed at $999,000 with Coldwell Banker.

According to the Building Conservancy, the home has original stained-glass windows and four original working wood-burning fireplaces.

$769,500 - Kier House in Glencoe, Illinois

Wright designed the 2,207-square-foot Kier House in 1915 and it has since been updated, according to Coldwell Banker. Though it has Honorary Landmark status, the broker noted, modifications are allowed.

According to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, the Kier House is one of five Wright-designed properties on the same street, which were supposed to be part of a subdivision.

Among the more affordable Wright-designed homes, the Kier House is listed at $769,500.

$175,000 - Foster House in Chicago, Illinois

The famed American architect’s least expensive house on the market at the time of reporting is the Foster House in Chicago.

Wright designed the home in 1900 and it is being listed at $175,000 with Coldwell Banker.

The 2,400-square foot home features five bedrooms, three full baths and a garage.