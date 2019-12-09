France's Sanofi to buy Synthorx for $2.5B

France's Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. biotech firm Synthorx in a cash deal worth around $2.5 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The move helps Sanofi boost its immuno-oncology pipeline.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sanofi has offered $68 per share in cash for every Synthorx share, which comes out to a 172 percent premium to Synthorx’s closing price on Dec. 6, 2019.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % THOR SYNTHORX INC. 25.03 +0.05 +0.20%

"This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality assets and to lead with innovation, as you will hear at our Capital Markets Day tomorrow, December 10," said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi. "Additionally, it is aligned with our goal to build our oncology franchise with potentially practice-changing medicines and novel combinations."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Sanofi and Synthorx Boards of Directors.