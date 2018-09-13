France's Macron unveils plan to combat poverty

Image 1 of 2 ▼ French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on poverty to social aid workers in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a 8-billion euro plan focusing on education and getting the unemployed back to work in an effort to combat poverty. Placard reads "make more for those who have less". (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron, often branded by critics as the president of the rich, has unveiled an 8 billion-euro ($9 billion) plan to tackle poverty.

Macron said in a speech Thursday: "I don't want a plan to help poor people to better live poor. I want them to be given the choice, and the possibility, not to be poor anymore."

The plan focuses on better education for poor children and providing help to unemployed people to get back to work, rather than financial aid only.

Measures include places in nursery to free up parents for job or training, school breakfasts in poor neighborhoods and compulsory job training for school leavers under 18.

Statistics agency Insee estimates about 14 percent of France's population lives below the poverty line.