Fortune 500: Ford out, Amazon in top 10 of venerable revenue ranking

Fortune recently published its 64th Fortune 500 ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue, and there were a few shakeups.

The 500 companies that make up the list represent two-thirds of U.S. GDP, with $12.8 trillion in revenue and $1 trillion in profit. They employ 28.2 million people worldwide.

There has been considerable change over the years in the list, but just three companies have been at the top since its introduction: Walmart, Exxon Mobil and General Motors.

When it comes to making the top 10, the revenue cut-off was $156.7 billion, which earned General Motors the 10th spot. First-place Walmart pulled in $503.4 billion in revenue and also led the pack in 2017.

E-commerce behemoth Amazon made its way into the top 10 this year, Ford fell out of the top 10, falling to No. 11. In 2017, the U.S. automaker held the 10thspot, and rival GM moved down to 10 from 8. Healthcare giants McKesson and UnitedHealth swapped spots (five and six). Apple moved down to fourth after holding the third spot in 2017, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway moved down to three from two.

Fortune has a separate tally of the most profitable companies, with significantly different results. Apple leads that list, while Walmart, the top company in revenue, is No. 20.

Fortune 500 list 2018 (by revenue)