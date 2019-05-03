Fortinet Expects Another Solid Year

Cybersecurity company Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) reported its first-quarter results after the market closed on May 2. Both revenue and earnings grew at double-digit rates, and the company isn't seeing any real impact from macroeconomic developments or from the slowdown in data center demand that's hurting some companies' results.

Fortinet results: The raw numbers

What happened with Fortinet this quarter?

Product revenue was $162.7 million, up 14% year over year.

Service revenue was $309.9 million, up 21% year over year.

Total billings rose 19% year over year to $551.6 million, while deferred revenue jumped 26% to $1.77 billion.

Fortinet produced cash flow from operations of $201.3 million, up from $139.7 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was $191.1 million, up from $128.1 million.

GAAP operating margin was 11%, while non-GAAP operating margin was 20%.

Fortinet spent $56 million on share buybacks during the quarter, leaving $677.5 million remaining on its share-purchase authorization.

What management had to say

Fortinet CFO Keith Jensen during the earnings call detailed the company's success winning large deals:

Jensen also discussed the impact of macroeconomic developments on the company:

Looking forward

Fortinet provided the following guidance for the second quarter:

Revenue is expected to land between $505 million and $515 million, up 15.6% year over year at the midpoint.

Billings are expected to be between $585 million and $605 million, up 15.9% year over year at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be between $0.49 and $0.51, driven by a non-GAAP operating margin between 22% and 22.5%. The company produced non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 in the prior-year period.

For the full year, Fortinet expects:

Revenue between $2.07 billion and $2.10 billion, up 15.8% from 2018 at the midpoint.

Service revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion, up 19.8% from 2018 at the midpoint.

Billings between $2.47 billion and $2.52 billion, up 16% from 2018 at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP earnings per share between $2.10 and $2.15, driven by a non-GAAP operating margin between 22.5% and 23.5%. The company produced non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 in the prior-year period.

Unlike some other enterprise and data center-focused companies, Fortinet isn't seeing any significant slowdown in demand. The company's full-year guidance represents a slight increase over guidance issued a few months ago. The second quarter will feature slightly slower growth than the first quarter, but the company's growth rate is still squarely in the double digits.

