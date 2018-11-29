Former Planet Fitness manager alleges rape, harassment

A former manager at New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness has sued the company, saying she was subjected to a male-dominated, "debaucherous" environment that included sexual harassment and rape.

Casey Willard said senior management at the Hampton headquarters organized "Fireball Friday" and other drinking activities, making staff drink at work.

Willard also claims in her lawsuit filed in September that she was drugged and raped on a business trip by another employee and his friends. She reported it to police. She also said a manager initiated a sexual relationship with her in violation of an anti-fraternization policy.

A spokeswoman for Planet Fitness said Thursday that the company investigated her claims and terminated two employees. The company disputed her other "baseless allegations."

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Willard has done.