Former Grammy CEO Neil Portnow calls rape allegations 'ludicrous'

Former Grammy CEO Neil Portnow is defending himself against rape allegations made by his successor, Deborah Dugan, who lodged a complaint that detailed her accusations with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding her dismissal from the Recording Academy.

Continue Reading Below

Portnow “unequivocally” denied the claims in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

“The allegations of rape are ludicrous, and untrue. The suggestion that there was is disseminating a lie,” Portnow said. “I will vigorously defend all false claims made against me in this document.”

The Reporter published his full statement on the allegations, which can be read here.

Dugan’s lawyers filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, which accuses Portnow of raping a female recording artist and claims that was the “real reason his contract was not renewed.” Dugan’s lawsuit also alleges he made misogynistic comments and “resigned in disgrace.”

2020 GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINEES REVEALED: EXPERTS SHARE HOW MUCH A WIN IS WORTH

Dugan, who was at the helm of the Recording Academy for about six months, succeeded Portnow, who had led the Grammys since 2002.

Dugan was placed on administrative leave last week over alleged misconduct. The New York Times was the first to report that a complaint had been filed accusing Dugan of employing a bullying management style and acting in a "hostile manner" toward an executive assistant.

I will vigorously defend all false claims made against me in this document. - Neil Portnow, former Grammy CEO

Dugan alleges in the suit that her removal was based on an email she sent to human resources that detailed complaints of sexual harassment against a man serving as general counsel to the Academy.

Three weeks prior to her dismissal, Dugan had purportedly sent the email to the academy’s head of human resources regarding not only her sexual harassment claims, but also concerns about the governance at the organization, including voting irregularities, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest. The email also characterized the culture at the Academy as a “boy’s club,” according to the complaint.

GRAMMY'S FEMALE CEO SUES RECORDING ACADEMY OVER HER DISMISSAL

She notified the group in December that she planned to pursue legal claims. Negotiations ensued and a settlement was nearly reached, but the Academy allegedly pulled back and presented her with a different deal she was not prepared to accept. After the deadline for her acceptance expired, she was immediately put on administrative leave, according to the legal filing.

According to the suit, Dugan also intends to file a whistleblower complaint.

Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the Recording Industry. - Recording Academy statement

A representative for the Recording Academy said the group immediately launched independent investigations to review Dugan's potential misconduct and allegations, which remain ongoing.

"Ms. Dugan was placed on administrative leave only after offering to step down and demanding $22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit organization," the Academy said in a statement to FOX Business. "Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the Recording Industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan's actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Academy also said that it is "curious" that Dugan never "raised these grave allegations until a week after legal claims were made against her." The group says she also directed human resources not to act in response to her concerns.

The award show is set to take place on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS